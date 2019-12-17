News4 Shooting Generic

SUMNER COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Sumner County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a ride-share driver was reportedly shot by a customer and had his car stolen.

Details are limited at this time. Investigators say the driver picked up the suspect in Goodlettsvile and brought them to an address just outside of Gallatin.

When they arrived, the driver stated that he got out of the car with the customer and the customer shot him and stole his 2013 tan Buick Lacrosse. A woman was also reported to be inside the stolen Buick as well.

Schools were put on alert for a possible suspect but the alert has since been lifted.

This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.

