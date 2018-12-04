MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Mt. Juliet police officers stepped in to help reunite a family with their pig who wandered off.
Officers were called to Lebanon Road after receiving reports that the pig was stopping traffic in the area.
The officers located the pig, identified as Dottie, who had escaped from her home on York Road.
Police said Dottie has been safely returned to her family.
Click here to watch a video of Dottie in action.
We ❤️ our farm animal calls, especially a call of a 🐷 stopping traffic on Lebanon Rd. Officers responded and found Dottie, who escaped from her home on York Road. Officers were able to successfully reunite Dottie with her family. pic.twitter.com/0Tmsfj6RII— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) December 4, 2018
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.