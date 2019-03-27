Metro Police are responding to a reported shooting near Meharry Medical College.
The call was received at 4:38 p.m. that someone had been shot.
Police have not been able to find a victim.
Police pursued a vehicle from the area, which ended in the 1500 block of 12th Avenue North.
Police said one person from the car was in custody and another person fled the scene on foot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.