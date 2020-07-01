NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - At least one person has died after a fatal shooting reported at a South Nashville home early Wednesday morning.
Police are on the scene of a shooting reported at a home on Radnor Street early this morning. Working to get more details@WSMV pic.twitter.com/nCISL2uHDY— Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) July 1, 2020
Metro Police responded to the call for a shooting after 5:30 a.m. at a residence on Radnor Street south of Thompson Lane in South Nashville.
The identity of the victim is unknown at this time.
News4 has a crew live on the scene working to gather the latest information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.