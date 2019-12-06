GENERIC: gun with bullets

LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) -- Metro Nashville police were called to an apartment complex in La Vergne for a reported gunshot victim.

The call went out just before 5:00pm, and emergency services are responding to a reported victim with a gunshot wound.

La Vergne authorities confirmed to News4 that the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head. The victim is being Lifeflighted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center from StoneCrest Hospital. 

The incident was reported in the 6000 block of Cullen Drive in La Vergne.

News4 has a crew headed that way, and will provide updates as additional information becomes available.

