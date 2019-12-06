LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) -- Metro Nashville police were called to an apartment complex in La Vergne for a reported gunshot victim.
The call went out just before 5:00pm, and emergency services are responding to a reported victim with a gunshot wound.
La Vergne authorities confirmed to News4 that the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head. The victim is being Lifeflighted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center from StoneCrest Hospital.
Police are respond to a shooting where one person was shot at Cullen Drive and Nathanael Drive. The victim is being life flighted to Vanderbilt Hospital from StoneCrest Hospital. This is an active scene. Please avoid the area.— La Vergne, TN Police Department (@LaVergneTNPD) December 6, 2019
The incident was reported in the 6000 block of Cullen Drive in La Vergne.
News4 has a crew headed that way, and will provide updates as additional information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.