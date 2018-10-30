NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at a motel in south Nashville.
The shooting happened at the HomeTowne Studios and Suites in the 1200 block of Murfreesboro Pike, which is between Briley Parkway and Thompson Lane.
Mt. Juliet officers were reportedly working with an FBI task fore when they fired while attempting to take the suspects into custody.
The suspects were later arrested on Lebanon Pike after officers used a spike strip to stop the vehicle.
No one was injured in the shooting incident.
MNPD investigating law enforcement involved shooting at motel at 1210 Murfreesboro Pk. Mt Juliet officers working as part of an FBI Task Force fired while attempting to take suspects into custody. No one hit. Suspects arrested by MNPD on Lebanon Pike after spike strip deployed. pic.twitter.com/aWt244oEir— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 30, 2018
Significant police presence at Murfreesboro Pk. and Glengarry Dr. — waiting for captain to arrive for more info. Officers have asked media to move across the street @WSMV pic.twitter.com/WnENiYEkZO— Rebecca Cardenas (@RebeccaWSMV) October 30, 2018
