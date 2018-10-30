NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at a motel in south Nashville.

The shooting happened at the HomeTowne Studios and Suites in the 1200 block of Murfreesboro Pike, which is between Briley Parkway and Thompson Lane.

Mt. Juliet officers were reportedly working with an FBI task fore when they fired while attempting to take the suspects into custody.

The suspects were later arrested on Lebanon Pike after officers used a spike strip to stop the vehicle.

No one was injured in the shooting incident.

