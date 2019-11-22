NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Metro Nashville police responded to a burglary call at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in downtown Nashville early Friday morning.
Police say the call came in at approximately 5:15AM. The Schermerhorn is home to the Nashville Symphony.
News 4 has a crew on the way, and will provide updates as information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.