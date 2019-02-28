barricade suspect 2/28

The home is located near the intersection of Ewingdale Drive and Gwynwood Drive.

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police have responded to a barricade situation at a home in north Nashville.

This is happening at a house near the intersection of Ewingdale Drive and Gwynwood Drive. The roads remain blocked off in the area.

Police said this is a family dispute and that they believe there are weapons inside the house. Two people are inside the home.

One of the people inside first called police around 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

