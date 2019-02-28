NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police have responded to a barricade situation at a home in north Nashville.
This is happening at a house near the intersection of Ewingdale Drive and Gwynwood Drive. The roads remain blocked off in the area.
Police said this is a family dispute and that they believe there are weapons inside the house. Two people are inside the home.
One of the people inside first called police around 5:30 a.m. Thursday.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
🚨BREAKING: Police can be seen wearing tactical gear as they make their way to a North Nashville home where one person has barricaded themselves inside. This is along Ewingdale Drive and Gwynnwood Drive.More details to come. pic.twitter.com/ThNVaIQzNl— Alexandria Adams (@AlexandriaaTV) February 28, 2019
