Police say the man barricaded himself inside a home on Village Way.

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police officers have surrounded a south Nashville home after a suspect barricaded himself inside.

A Metro police officer first responded to a domestic call at the suspect's mother's home on Yorkshire Circle just before 2 a.m. Thursday.

While the officer was at the scene, the suspect reportedly got out of his car and started throwing large rocks at the officer.

The suspect then got back in his vehicle and allegedly rammed the officer's car.

The man then barricaded himself inside his home on Village Way, which is just a couple minutes away.

The suspect reportedly told officers through the door that he is not coming out.

The officer was not injured in the incident.

