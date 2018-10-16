MADISON, TN (WSMV) - Police are involved in a standoff with four armed home invasion suspects in Madison.

The situation is happening at 1120 Florence Ave.

The four men made their way inside the home just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

According to police, the five residents were able to get outside safely after officers arrived. A husband and wife and their children were inside at the time.

A 17-year-old was hit in the back of the head during the incident. He is said to be OK.

A SWAT team and negotiators have been working to communicate with the suspects for several hours.