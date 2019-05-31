NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police investigators are responding to two shooting scenes a block apart in north Nashville.
According to dispatch, the calls are occurring at 18th Avenue North and Clarksville Pike, as well as 16th Avenue North and Clay Street. Details regarding the shooting investigations are extremely limited. All of this is occurring near Temple Cemetery.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
