NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police responded to the Vanderbilt Student Life Center on 25th Ave S overnight to respond to a call of shots fired.
Students were alerted via Vanderbilt's AlertVU system around 1:20 a.m. They were instructed to shelter in place.
Police secured the scene around 1:40 a.m. The shelter in place was not lifted until just before 2:00 a.m. when it was deemed there was no ongoing threat.
At this time, police have not released any suspect information. The university says the suspects reportedly left the scene in a vehicle.
Police are continuing their investigation. Stay with News4 for updates.
