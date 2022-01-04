NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Police responded to reports of a stabbing incident on lower Broadway Tuesday night.
Authorities said sometime between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. three homeless individuals got into a fight outside of Boot Barn, located on the corner of Broadway and Fourth Place.
One person was stabbed in the upper chest area and was transported to Vanderbilt. Officials say the injuries are non-life threatening. No other people in the area were hurt.
The individual that had done the stabbing with taken into custody as well as the other individual who was arrested for tampering with the evidence.
Police said they still do not know what began the altercation and have not released the names of the three men.
This is an ongoing on investigation and we will update it with the latest information as we receive it.
