NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are on the scene of a barricaded suspect in East Nashville.
The call came in just before 7:15 a.m. this morning. Dispatchers tell News4 that a female suspect is armed and will not leave the residence, which is on the 600 block of Stockell Street.
The suspect is the only person inside the home.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for details.
