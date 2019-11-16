CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police were on the scene at Governors Square Mall in Clarksville after a report of a possible gunman was on the property.
At approximately 5:54 p.m. Saturday police were dispatched to the mall regarding a fight in the parking lot, near the front entrance of the mall.
Before police were able to arrive, a second call was made about a suspect with a gun, but it was never discharged.
Once police arrived on the scene, they were able to come in contact with two victims that say they were jumped outside of the "Belks" store where a female witness said the suspect ran out of the mall with a gun and left in a truck.
Due to no shots being fired, police did not respond as if they would for an active shooter situation. Before leaving, police conducted a walk through of the mall for security purposes.
Police say the mall was not locked down unless businesses inside specifically did so themselves.
