BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - Police reports obtained by News4 are painting a clearer picture of the relationship between police and Jerry Matthews, the man who fatally stabbed his wife in their Governors Way home on November 20 of this year. Matthews' father-in-law killed him during the incident.
In the aftermath of that deadly afternoon, police told News4 that they were familiar with Matthews and had visited his home in the past.
News4 obtained 14 police reports dating back to 2010, some of which include disturbing details of Matthews' violent past.
In February of 2011, Matthews broke his wife's arm after a fundraiser. When police asked her if she wanted to prosecute Matthews, she said, "I am afraid he's going to kill me if this happens. He may have someone else try and kill me."
In May 2013, officers responded to an elementary school after Matthews' step-daughter told her teacher that Matthews was verbally abusive toward her and her mother. Police performed a welfare check on Mrs. Matthews after speaking with the teacher, but Mrs. Matthews said she did not need any help.
Multiple reports from Brentwood Police indicate that Matthews was suspicious that his wife was cheating on him. On one occasion, he admitted to police that he took his wife's phone and called Verizon in order to obtain her phone records.
Less than two weeks after responding to his step-daughter's school, police were dispatched to Price Collision Center after Matthews accused the owner of sleeping with his wife. According to one of his neighbors, Matthews said he was going to kill the business owner. When the owner denied the allegations, Matthews said "I'm not convinced it's not you, but when I find out who she is sleeping with, I'm going to kill them both."
Matthews and his wife divorced sometime between 2013 and 2014.
Matthews later married Emma Teeters, the woman he stabbed to death before being killed by Teeters' father.
In March 2018, Teeters had called police after Matthews yelled at her for not coming to bed quickly enough. Teeters told police she had previously been in an abusive relationship, and was worried that Matthews was beginning to show similar signs.
Two months later, police responded to yet another verbal altercation between Matthews and Teeters. Police reports indicate Matthews was again suspicious that his wife was cheating on him. After the incident, a sergeant with Brentwood Police requested that on all future calls to Matthews' home, police should check on the welfare of the children and her mother.
In November, Matthews stabbed Teeters to death. Teeter's father, who lived in the guest house, was also stabbed, but managed to retrieve a firearm and shoot Matthews, killing him.
