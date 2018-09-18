MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police said an abduction attempt reported on Monday in the parking lot outside Kroger in south Murfreesboro did not happen.
Police were called to the parking lot at 2946 S. Church St. around 2 p.m. Monday after responding to a call of an attempted abduction.
The victim reported that three males attempted to get him into their truck with one suspect actually grabbing his arm.
The location where the incident allegedly occurred was outside the area of security camera coverage.
During the incident, the victim reported that he pulled away from the suspect and ran into the store to seek help from the manager.
As a part of the investigation, the security footage of the parking area was reviewed and the victim was seen in a different area of the parking area from where the incident was reported to have occurred.
Additional video footage showed that on one approached him during the time in question.
Charges are pending for filing a false police report.
