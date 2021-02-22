Police release video after an hit-and-run crash involving patrol vehicle in Spring Hill
Spring Hill Police

SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - The Spring Hill Police Department needs the public's help after releasing a dash camera of video of a hit-and-run crash from over this weekend.

Police reported a crash that happened on the ramp to Interstate-65 southbound from Saturn Parkway around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

A patrol officer helped a driver change a flat tire when police said a car hit the side of the patrol vehicle. Police said the vehicle "slowed down, and then fled the scene." Neither the driver nor the officer suffered any injuries in the crash, police said.

Spring Hill Police are asking people to submit any information about the crash by clicking here. Since the crash involves a city vehicle, Tennessee Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.

