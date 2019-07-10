FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Police have released a sketch of a suspect they said grabbed a woman's buttocks while she was on the walking trail at Aspen Grove Park.
The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on July 5 at Aspen Grove Park. Police said the suspect approached the victim and grabbed her buttocks.
The suspect left after the assault and the victim was not injured. There is no reason to believe that the suspect is still in the area.
Franklin Police said the man was a light-skinned black male with a thin, scraggly beard. He is in his late 20s to early 30s, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with a beard. The suspect was last seen wearing a brown & white baseball cap, and yellow and gray jogging pants.
A cash reward is being offered for information. Call Franklin Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.
