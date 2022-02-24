NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police detectives continue to search for a couple involved in a shooting outside a liquor store in Nashville on Monday afternoon.

Detectives released surveillance pictures of 21-year-olds Dawayne Young and Elizabeth Malone. The pictures' release comes after a shooting at Rose Discount Tobacco and Beer on Nolensville Pike.

Police said Young fired at a 55-year-old employee during a verbal argument in the store. After being shot in the left leg, police said the employee suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

After the shooting, police said Young and Malone fled after the shooting. Police said Young is wanted for aggravated assault, and Malone is also wanted for questioning.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Police said callers can "remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward."