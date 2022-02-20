MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) – Memphis Police are looking for new persons of interest in the murder of rapper Young Dolph.

Memphis police released photos of 26-year-olds Joshua Taylor and Devin Burns.

According to police, Burns is 5’6’’ and weighs 135 lbs. Police say that Bruns has unrelated active aggravated assault and theft of property $10,000 to $60,000 warrants for his arrest.

Police also state that Taylor is 6’6’’ and weighs 180lbs. On Nov.17, 2021, police located Adolph “Young Dolph” Thornton lying on the floor of a local cookie shop with multiple gunshot wounds.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of these suspects, please contact Memphis police at 901-636-3300 or call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

To submit an anonymous tip, visit http://www.crimestopmem.org