BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - Brentwood Police have released a surveillance image of the suspect involved in a shooting during an armed robbery at a Mapco Market on Franklin Road.
Police said the man entered the store at 158 Franklin Rd. around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
Authorities say the man attempted to rob the store clerk and then shot him once in torso.
The clerk was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he is being treated.
His injuries are non-life threatening.
Police said the suspect was wearing faded/torn jeans, a black hooded jacket over a white shirt and tennis shoes. The suspect had the jacket hood pulled over his head and was wearing white loves and a white full face mask.
Police said the suspect, who was armed with a semi-automatic handgun, was last seen running north from the business.
If you have any information on this incident, call Brentwood Police (615) 371-0160.
