Neighbors near Germantown said police are warning them about someone stealing cars -- not by breaking into them, but towing them away.
“[We] opened the garage, and the car was gone,” said Annie Bolick, who lives in the Hope Gardens neighborhood near Germantown. “There was no broken glass, there was nothing messed up, torn up, [and] grass was intact. Nothing looks out of the ordinary.”
Bolick said police have a theory about what happened to her car.
“After looking where it was, how it was parked, the fact that I had the keys [and] the car was locked, [the officer’s] best guess was what happened is it could have been towed and taken out the alleyway," Bolick explained. “It had been happening in town. That was his best guess as to what happened here since everything was locked up. Nothing was messed up or broken into.”
The car was found a few days later with a set of keys inside it. The keys didn't belong to Bolick.
Metro Police spokesperson Don Aaron told News4 the car was likely stolen, with a valet key inside the car.
“Along with other keys for other cars," she said. "It looked like one of the dealer valet keys," Bolick said. "[It] didn't belong to us. It worked on the locks, it worked on the ignition. It kind of makes me wonder, were they looking for that specific car?”
Bolick says two people were arrested. A possible third is still on the loose.
“They had run through mailboxes, and ended up striking a house, and kind of fled on foot,” she said.
Bolick can't believe how easy it can be for someone to steal a car with a tow truck.
“It's scary, it's fast, they don't need keys," she said. "They don't need to make a lot of noise. Our bedroom is right above this, we didn't hear anything that night. It's apparently becoming more common, so it's a scary thought.”
News4 reached out to Metro police for more information about this story but have not heard back due to the Labor Day holiday.
Stay with News4 for updates.
Coming up on News4 at 6, a series of car thefts in the Germantown area... neighbors say police are watching residents - the cars are being stolen with a tow truck! @WSMV pic.twitter.com/JXCLStcrBB— Edward Burch (@EdwardBurch) September 3, 2018
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.