NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are searching for three gunmen involved in the robbery of six Nashville businesses early Monday morning.
Police said the three suspects are all believed to be in their early 20s and were armed with pistols. They wore gray, white and black hoodies. The robber in the white hoodie wore sagging khaki pants exposing his red underwear.
Businesses robbed included
- Exxon, 1309 Murfreesboro Pike, 12:46 a.m.
- Mapco, 2827 Smith Springs Rd., 12:55 a.m.
- Mapco, 5040 Nolensville Pike, 1:21 a.m.
- Circle K, 2200 Nolensville Pike, 1:29 a.m.
- Shell, 7201 Highway 70S, 2:34 a.m.
- Waffle House, 2625 Lebanon Pike, 3:29 a.m.
At each location the gunmen demanded money.
At all five markets they cumulatively took hundreds of cartons of cigarettes.
Their getaway car, seen in two of the cases, was a silver Nissan sedan.
At the Waffle House, located at the intersection of Lebanon and Donelson pikes, police said three men came in wearing hoodies with their faces covered. All three of the men had guns, and had jumped behind the counter and ordered employees to get on the floor. They took cash from the register and ran off.
The two Mapco locations are just a couple of a series of Mapco robberies in recent weeks, the two teen suspects police believe were involved in those robberies are in custody.
Mapco released a statement after the previous robberies,
"Safety in our stores is our priority and we are working with law enforcement to identify the perpetrators. We appreciate the quick response and support of our local Police Department.”
