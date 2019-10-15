MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) -- A 33-year-old registered sex offender was arrested by Mt. Juliet Police on a probation violation warrant.
Police say Adam Warren was wanted by law enforcement in Carroll County for a probation violation. Police stopped Warren on S. Mt. Juliet Road for a traffic violation Tuesday morning at approximately 10:30am.
When the officer performed a computer check on Warren, he found a felony extradition warrant for his arrest, for probation violation on the original charge of solicitation of a minor.
News4 has submitted a request for his full criminal history, which will shed more light on when he was originally charged, what his sentence may have been, and when he entered probation.
He was booked into the Wilson County Jail, where he is being held for extradition to Carroll County.
