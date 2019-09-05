HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Four people are behind bars after police recovered two stolen vehicles in Hendersonville.
According to police, around 11 p.m. Wednesday officers received an alert that a stolen car was in the city and was captured on the department's LPR system. Flex Officers were in the area and stopped a car where inside they found 24-year-old Christopher Whitehead and 28-year-old Heather May.
Both Whitehead and May were taken into custody for possession of stolen property over $2,500 and possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. May also received an additional charge of possession of schedule IV drugs, which turned out to be Xanax.
Both were taken to the Sumner County Jail and each have a court date set for Oct. 9. Bond was set at $5,000 for Whitehead and $3,750 for May.
Around 11 a.m. Thursday, police received an alert on another stolen car that was in the city and captured on the department's LPR system. Officers searched the area and found the car at the Williamsburg Apartments.
Police took 25-year-old Antonio Butler and 26-year-old Titus Hardin into custody and determined they both were involved in an impending sale of the stolen car.
Both Butler and Hardin were charged with driving on a revoked license and outstanding warrants out of Wilson County. The court date and bond were not made available at the time of this writing.
Police ask anyone with information to call the Hendersonville Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at 615-264-5303 or Crimestoppers at 615-573-5400. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.
