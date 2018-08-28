Metro police confirmed Tuesday that detectives in the Narcotics division seized six guns, drugs, and cash while exercising a search warrant at two different homes on Summitt Avenue.
The residencies are home to convicted felons Shawn Stafford, 34, and 40-year-old Shamus Peebles.
Police found five ounces of cocaine, 6.5 ounces of heroin, and two grams of marijuana in the homes. They also recovered six guns, one of which was reported stolen.
Stafford is charged with felon in possession of a weapon, felony drug possession, theft, and gun possession during the commission of a felony. Police say he is being held in lieu of a $70,000 bond.
Stafford has a previous conviction for aggravated assault.
Police say Peebles was not present during the search and he is not in custody. He has arrest warrants issued against him, including charges fir felony drug possession.
