MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – Murfreesboro Police Department's Special Investigation Division Narcotics Unit arrested a Hermitage man who was in possession of illegal drugs and mushrooms.
According to police, Orville Alphonso McKinley, 46, was arrested in an undercover operation by Murfreesboro Police on Thursday, Feb. 3. Police say he is facing three charges for selling Schedule I narcotics.
Police arrested him in the Walmart Neighborhood Market parking lot on Fortress Blvd. According to police, detectives seized one pound of psilocybin mushrooms, 65 doses of LSD, and approximately nine grams of Ecstasy.
Police state that McKinley is being held on a $30,000 bond at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center, with his hearing set for March 28 in Rutherford County General Sessions Court. The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.