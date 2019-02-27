NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department has shut down a hookah lounge located in Midtown after an early morning raid Wednesday.

Police said the bar has been declared a public nuisance by a judge due to violence and drug activity.

The raid began around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, authorities said.

Public Information Officer Don Aaron with Metro PD says that the owners of 1805 Ultra Lounge were aware of their intention to shut down the bar.

There have been several incidents reported by police at this location, including someone firing an AK-47 earlier this month.

According to police, there was also a deadly shooting at 1805 Church St. on March 2, 2018. The bar at that time was called "Medusa."

Police reported that they arrived to Medusa that night and heard shots. They watched a large crowd rush out of the building, and 21-year-old Marqoindis Thompson collapsed in the middle of Church Street. Authorities say two people had been shot: Thompson, and 22-year-old David Young.

Thompson later died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center from his injuries.

Authorities say that there have been 84 documented police or fire response calls to 1805 Ultra Lounge since January 2015. Click here to read the full list.

Police say the bar's liquor license has been revoked for serving minors on multiple occasions.

1805 Ultra Lounge was padlocked at 4 a.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.