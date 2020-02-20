HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) -- Metro PD raided a home on Monaco Drive in Hermitage Thursday morning they refer to as a nuisance.

Police say 365 Monaco Drive has had multiple drug issues, as well as a homicide. 

They raided the property this morning, and say approximately 20 people were found inside.

Police say the property will be boarded up and padlocked.

 

