HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) -- Metro PD raided a home on Monaco Drive in Hermitage Thursday morning they refer to as a nuisance.
Police say 365 Monaco Drive has had multiple drug issues, as well as a homicide.
They raided the property this morning, and say approximately 20 people were found inside.
Police say the property will be boarded up and padlocked.
BREAKING: After dealing with a homicide and multiple drug issues at 365 Monaco Drive in Hermitage, enough is enough. Officers are now raiding the home & have found approx 20 people inside. The place will be boarded up and padlocked as a public nuisance later today. pic.twitter.com/JK43QQgePc— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 20, 2020
