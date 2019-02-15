Co-owner of Pearl Diver, Ben Clemons says East Nashville businesses work together to keep the community safer.
“Always watching out for each other,” Clemons said.
East Nashville is also home to a Facebook neighborhood watch page with more than 11,000 members.
“You can’t expect your law enforcement to be everywhere at the same time,” Clemons said.
The neighborhood watch page administrators tell News4 they share information from police scanners to alert residents about crimes that are taking place.
A spokesperson for Metro Police says this year they will be updating their radios and with that update comes an encryption program that will make radio traffic silent to the public.
Von Moye, the founder of East Nashville Neighborhood Watch sent News4 a statement that said “After talking with some of the East Nashville Neighborhood Watch page administrations, we understand why the Metro Nashville Police Department intends to encrypt police radio channels. We are very concerned, about the timely information we share from scanners that ALERTS residents of crime happening in our areas. Our neighborhood watch group with 11,000 concerned members work together helping police identify criminals and sometimes locate a criminal. I have spoken with police today, about our concerns to continue to work with them in the fight against crime in our communities.”
Williamson County is also getting an updated radio system that will be encrypted. It starts next week with Franklin, then Brentwood and my mid-April the whole county should be on the new system.
"It’s for the safety of the responders and increase safety for the public,” Williamson County public safety director, Bill Jorgensen said. "The public is arriving, and people are finding out about it before even first responders get on the scene, and that sometimes hinders the response."
Jorgensen says mutual aid and interoperability between agencies could still be heard by the public with the news radio system.
The county is looking into other ways that people can track incidents.
Metro police have an interactive crime map that is updated regularly, for people to see crimes in their neighborhood.
