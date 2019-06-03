BENTON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Benton County Sheriff's Office tells News4 there are no injuries after an active pursuit of a vehicle on Highway 641 North ended in a crash.
According to police, four people were inside the vehicle at the time of the chase. The driver fled the scene after the crash but was found and captured a short time later.
Investigators said three of the four suspects were arrested. Additional details about the suspects are still unclear as they have not been identified and it is unclear what charges they will face at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
