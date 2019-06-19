NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police detectives from the Hermitage Precinct are pursuing leads in the deadly shooting of Joe Louis Bass, 29, outside 148 Lafayette Street in the J.C. Napier public housing development just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.
At this stage in the investigation, police said it appeared that Bass attempted to intervene in an argument between a man and a woman, and that the man may have attempted to rob him.
Detectives are working to confirm information developed so far about the couple who was arguing.
Anyone with information about the murder of Joe Bass is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
