MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - Manchester Police pulled a car from the Duck River Saturday morning near the Duck River Bridge.
According to police, they received information about a car being in the river flipped upside down.
Rescue crews were called in to flip the car over and determine whether any people were inside the car.
When crews were able to flip over the Chevy Impala and pull it out to find nobody was inside.
The car was registered to 27-year-old Tauris Maymi.
Police were able to make contact with him in the morning when he told them he had lost control of the vehicle before leaving the roadway.
He was able to get out of the vehicle by the open driver side window with only a swollen hand and a sore shoulder.
He was cited for failure to report an accident along with leaving the scene of an accident.
Police say the accident took place around 1 a.m. Saturday and did not make contact for ten hours following the accident. Due to the time frame, police will not be able to determine whether drugs or alcohol played a factor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.