David Ryan May

 Dickson Police Department

UPDATE: David Ryan May has been located and is safe.

DICKSON, TN (WSMV) - Dickson Police are searching for a missing boy who left his grandmother's house on Sunday night and hasn't been seen since.

David Ryan May left around 8 p.m. He is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing around 130 pounds with blond hair. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing green flip flops and was on a black and orange bicycle.

If you have any information, call Dickson Police Department at 615-446-8041.

