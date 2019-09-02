UPDATE: David Ryan May has been located and is safe.
DICKSON, TN (WSMV) - Dickson Police are searching for a missing boy who left his grandmother's house on Sunday night and hasn't been seen since.
David Ryan May left around 8 p.m. He is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing around 130 pounds with blond hair. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing green flip flops and was on a black and orange bicycle.
If you have any information, call Dickson Police Department at 615-446-8041.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.