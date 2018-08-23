NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Have a plan and patience if you are heading to downtown Nashville this weekend.
Big names are playing big venues from Thursday to Saturday. The busiest day will be Saturday with a large concentration of events downtown.
“There is Bridgestone, Nissan and Ascend, it’s going to be wild,” Honky Tonk Central bartender Jimmy Deason said.
Bars like Honky Tonk Central and Tootsie’s on Broadway are preparing.
“Extra girls for beer tubs, extra bartenders, we want to give the best possible customer service,” Tootsie’s bartender Jamie Morton said.
Also adding extra security for the big numbers.
“We’ll have about 140 officers just through downtown doing traffic,” Metro Police special events coordinator Sgt. John Bourque said. “During the event after we bring the traffic in, the officers will patrol the streets in the parking lots until we need to direct traffic at the end.”
Directing both car and foot traffic.
“You’re looking at about 75,000 people are all leaving those venues all at the same time,” Sgt. Bourque said.
Bourque says for the Taylor Swift concert they’re also coordinating parent pickup.
“The Woodland Street Bridge, the Korean Veterans Bridge will close,” Sgt. Bourque said. “We’re going to be parking parents on those bridges.”
All police officers working the events work on overtime so no officers are pulled from their normal neighborhood patrols.
This is a list of some of the big events happening this weekend:
Thursday, Aug. 23
- Public Square Park - Live on the Green
- Vanderbilt - Beyoncé and Jay-Z
Friday, Aug. 24
- Ascend Amphitheater - 3 Doors Down
- Bridgestone Arena - Keith Urban
- Grand Ole Opry - Jimmie Allen
- Music City Center - Pokémon World Champions
Saturday, Aug. 25
- Ascend Amphitheater - NEEDTOBREATHE
- Ryman Auditorium - Whitey Morgan
- Nissan Stadium - Taylor Swift
- Bridgestone Arena - Def Leppard & Journey
- Grand Ole Opry - Garth Brooks
- First Tennessee Park - Nashville SC game
- Music City Center - Pokémon World Champions
Sunday, Aug. 26
- Ryman Auditorium - Hasan Minhaj
- Music City Center - Pokémon World Champions
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.