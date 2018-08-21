Information has come to light connecting two suspects recently arrested for separate, violent crimes in Nashville.
Demontrey M. Logsdon, 20, was one of two men wanted for questioning regarding the fatal shooting of two people outside an East Nashville club on Aug. 17. He was taken into custody on Monday at a residence on Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard.
Horace Palmer Williamson III was also identified Monday evening as the suspected gunman accused of robbing and carjacking a man in Bellevue on Aug. 12.
At the time of police's announcement, Williamson was already in police custody for an unrelated kidnapping incident of his girlfriend on Aug. 17.
According to a police affidavit, Logsdon has been now been identified as Williamson's accomplice in that kidnapping.
The victim told police she walked to R Market on 40th Avenue North after having an argument with her boyfriend, Williamson, at his nearby residence.
At the market, she ran into two friends who offered to give her a ride.
The woman and her friends were driving at the intersection of 44th Ave. North and Tennessee Ave. when a silver Dodge Journey pulled in front of them.
The woman told police that Williamson exited the vehicle, pointed a rifle at her and demanded that she exit the vehicle.
The woman complied and got in the Dodge Journey, driven by a man she recognized as Williamson's friend but did not know by name.
Williamson and the victim were later located by police.
After waiving his Miranda rights, police said Williamson identified Logsdon as the driver of the Dodge Journey. The victim later identified Logsdon in a photo lineup.
The victim of the armed robbery and carjacking in Bellevue said the two suspects in that incident took off in his Dodge Journey, which was later recovered by members of Metro's Juvenile Crimes Task Force in an alley on 24th Avenue North and Meharry Boulevard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.