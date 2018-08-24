NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One of the persons of interest who is being questioned in connection with a deadly Nashville crime spree is facing a new charge.
Demontrey Logsdon, 20, is accused of being involved in the theft of a 2017 Mercedes Benz GLC 300 at the South Garage at Vanderbilt University Medical Center on the afternoon of June 13.
This is the same parking garage used by patients, their families and staff at the Vanderbilt Children's Hospital.
The owner was able to track her vehicle using the "Mercedes Me" application on her phone, and officers tracked the car to the 1400 block of 22nd Avenue North about an hour later.
Police said Emmanuel West was driving the stolen vehicle when he was stopped by police. He has already been arrested and charged in connection with the crime.
Officers said they recognized Logsdon from the surveillance video from the parking garage when his photo was shown on the news in connection to the East Nashville murders.
Logsdon was arrested for a probation violation on June 13 after an investigation about an auto theft. It's not clear if it's the same auto theft as the incident at Vanderbilt.
Logsdon is charged with theft of property over $10,000. He is also being held on an aggravated kidnapping charge in connection with a carjacking in Bellevue.
At this time, Logsdon has not been charged in connection with the East Nashville homicides.
