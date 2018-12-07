MADISON, TN (WSMV) - Police say one person is dead after a drive-by shooting in Madison on Thursday night.
Around 9:14 p.m., a gunman in a white vehicle began shooting at a car near the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Briley Parkway.
There were three people inside the targeted vehicle.
One person in the car was killed by the gunfire.
Dickerson Pike is currently closed in this location.
This investigation is ongoing.
