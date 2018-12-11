NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)- Police say a victim was shot in the leg on Monday night.
Police report that the victim was shot in the leg after he was carjacked at 5515 Scruggs Lane.
The victim is currently being treated with non life-threatening injuries at TriStar Skyline Medical Center.
Police say the vehicle that was taken is a black 2017 Nissan Maxima with a temporary tag.
This investigation is ongoing.
