NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police says 70 percent of cars stolen in Nashville from June 30 through July 6 (43 of 61) were taken with keys.
In surveillance video from police, thieves are shown in Nashville neighborhoods looking for easy targets, like vehicles left unlocked and/or vehicles with a key left inside.
In surveillance video from Chester Avenue during the early morning hours of July 6, young men appear to jump out of a white Jeep Grand Cherokee that was stole on July 4 from an East Nashville home on Northview Avenue. The Grand Cherokee was apparently left unlocked. Police believe the thieves used a spare key that was left inside the car to steal it.
The man in the video wearing the camouflage shirt who tries to open the Ford SUV's door is seen carrying an object in his hand that looks like a pistol.
Metro Police asks Nashville residents to secure all valuables, lock all doors and remove any keys that may be inside your car, including valet keys, regardless of where you park your car.
Anyone who recognizes any of the men in the video is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.