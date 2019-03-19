ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - Four people were found shot at a duplex on the 3200 block of Luann Drive on Tuesday night.
Police say four people were inside a residence on Luann Drive when a verbal argument broke out. Someone then began shooting.
The victims are recovering from non-life threatening injuries at Vanderbilt Medical Center. Investigators are working to determine who started the shooting.
Police said the public is not in danger.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
