NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle on the Briley Parkway overpass of Interstate 24 on Monday night.
Police said they believe the victim, 44-year-old Chad McAmis, was soliciting at the off-ramp just before he was hit around 5:30 p.m.
McAmis was reportedly walking in a traffic lane when he was hit by a Ford Mustang.
The impact of the crash threw him into another lane of traffic, where he was hit by two more cars. He died at the scene.
None of the drivers were injured in the crash. Police said they were not impaired.
