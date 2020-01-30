NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a man who reportedly threatened a McDonald's employee with a stun gun after she asked him to leave.
Metro Police were called out to a McDonald's restaurant on Wednesday and spoke to an employee who said Robin Garrett came into the restaurant. The victim said her manager told her to tell Garrett to leave.
Garrett left and began to tap on customers' windows asking them for money and the customers began to complain.
The victim went outside and once again told Garrett to leave. The victim said Garrett began to yell and curse at her and when she went back to the drive-thru window, Garrett pointed what appeared to be a stun gun at her.
Officers search the area for Garrett and the bag that reportedly contained the stun gun. Garrett was later found later a short distance away. He denied having a bag but said he did argue with the victim. Investigators soon learned Garrett had active warrants for his arrest.
Garrett was charged with assault. Bond was set at $5,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.