COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - Investigators say a suspect has been identified and charged in connection to a shooting in Maury County.
Maury County Sheriff Bucky Rowland tells News4 37-year-old Samuel Modine has been charged with first degree muder and two counts of attempted murder. Modine called 911 around 2:30 a.m. and told dispatchers he needed them to send officers to the home because he shot people.
When deputies arrived, they found three people shot in the home including the mother of Modine's children. The children, both under the age of three, were in the home asleep at the time of the shooting. It is unclear who the other two victims, a male and female, were and how they were related to the suspect and the mother of the children.
The victims were lifeflighted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where one of them has died. The conditions on the other victims are unknown.
Maury County officials tell News4 that this was a domestic situation and there is no immediate danger to the public in the area.
