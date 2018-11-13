Metro Police arrested convicted felon, Dustin Stanton, Tuesday after they say he went on a one man crime spree in Nashville.
It started Saturday morning when Deborah Leaidicker says she wanted into work at Gorilla's Muffler Center on Nolensville Pike and noticed something was off.
"As I was coming up to the door I saw that it was sitting cracked open with cash register receipt paper hanging out," said Leaidicker. "First thing I did was called the owner and said we'd been broken into."
Leaidicker says her boss recognized Stanton as a customer and tracked him down to a car wash on Antioch Pike where he asked for his cash register back.
"Apparently the guy threatened him and I'm not sure exactly what happened but there was gunfire," said Leaidicker.
Police say Stanton tried getting away in the stolen vehicle he was driving, but got stuck on a concrete barrier. Stanton then allegedly ran to a man who was drying off his car and demanded he driving him away. When the man refused, Stanton fired a shot and took off in his car, according to investigators.
Police say Stanton then crash the car on Bell Road at Percy Priest Dam and carjacked a Honda Accord.
Officers eventually found Stanton outside a home on Shasta Drive talking to people inside a Nissan Juke. When police approached, they say he got into the backseat, pulled a gun on the individuals so they'd get out and took off in their SUV. In the process of trying to get away, he allegedly rammed a police car.
Investigators found the wrecked Juke in the woods at Paragon Mills Park. They say Stanton then pull a gun on someone on Cathy Jo Circle, forcing the homeowner into the residence where Stanton stole a change of clothes and the keys to the victim's Nissan Frontier.
Undercover officers set up surveillance cameras knowing Stanton frequents High Street in Midtown and allegedly spotted him heading into one of two stolen vehicles nearby. Police say Stanton tried to run, dropping a gun Officers were able to catch up, arresting him.
"Obviously he's not going to learn his lesson,' said Leaidicker.
Stanton is a convicted burglar and car thief. He received a six-year prison sentenced in July 2016. He had just gotten out of jail in August of 2018.
