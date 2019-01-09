NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators and EMS responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on the 6500 block of Premier Drive in West Nashville, near Charlotte Pike Wednesday night.
Police say the age of the victim is unknown. However, an officer on scene told News4 that a 16-year-old girl was found outside a car with a gunshot wound to the upper torso.
The girl was being transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but died en route. EMS crews performed CPR on scene.
The call for the shooting came in at 9:06 p.m. A passerby found the victim and called police. The shooting took place at the Rolling Hills Apartments.
Police have not released the identity of the victim. A gun was not recovered on scene, but there is currently no suspect information.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
