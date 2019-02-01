ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV)- One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Antioch Thursday night.
Police say it happened a little before 9:30p.m. on Collins Park Drive.
Police tell us the person was shot in the thigh.
That person was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.
