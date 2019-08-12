NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police and detectives are at the scene of a reported shooting at Cayce Homes on South 7th Street.
Police say the shooting happened at around 4:55 p.m. Two people have been shot and at least one victim has been transported to the hospital. The victim's condition is unknown at this time.
South 7th Street is blocked between Slyvan Street and Dew Street.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.