Police on scene of domestic assault standoff

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police said they are trying to get a man out of an apartment after he has barricaded himself in following a domestic assault situation on Tuesday morning.
Police were called to the Hallmark at Bellevue apartments just before 10 a.m.
News4 has a crew at the scene working to gather more information.
A lot of police presence at an apartment complex on River Road in Bellevue.— Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) May 4, 2021
According to MNPD Domestic Assault call, a person barricaded himself in apartment and is not coming out. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/EOmQyPNUYR
